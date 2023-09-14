Adam Sandler poses at the premiere of the Netflix film “Hustle” at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Just in time for the Thanksgiving season, the man whose love for turkey projected him to Saturday Night Live fame is coming to Des Moines.

On Wednesday, Wells Fargo Arena announced that Adam Sandler will perform in Des Moines on November 13th. Tickets for the ‘I Missed You Tour’ go on sale on Friday, September 15th at Noon via Hy-Vee Tix.

Sandler just wrapped up the successful ‘Adam Sandler LIVE’ tour earlier this year. He rose to fame with his unique songs and characters on Saturday Night Live in the 90s before Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore turned him into a movie star. Sandler will play 25 dates on the ‘I Missed You’ tour between October and December.