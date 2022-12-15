ADAIR, Iowa (WHO) — The Chief of the Adair Police force was indicted and charged with unlawfully obtaining and possessing multiple machine guns on Wednesday.

According to court documents Bradley Wendt, 46, allegedly exploited his position as Adair Chief of Police to obtain approximately 90 machine guns for the department and gun stores – including his own – and resold several of the firearms for a large profit.

Wendt allegedly acquired 13 machine guns for his gun store, BW Outfitters, in Denison. The store was part of search warrants executed in late August. Court records state that Wendt made false statements to the ATF, claiming the machine guns were being demonstrated for the potential future purchase by the Adair Police Department.

Ten more machine guns were allegedly obtained by Wendt for a federal firearms licensee, Williams Contracting LLC, which was operated by his friend, Robert Williams, 46. Court records state Wendt gave Williams false documentation stating that the police department wanted a demonstration of the machine guns for future purchase by the department.

Read the full indictment here.

According to the Southern District of Iowa Attorney’s Office, Wendt sought to purchase approximately 90 machine guns for the Adair Police Department between July 2018 and August 2022. During this time Wendt and Williams allegedly held public machine gun shoots where participants were charged money to shoot the machine guns that were registered to Wendt’s and Williams’ stores and the Adair Police Department.

Wendt and Williams are both charged with conspiracy to make false statements and defrauding the ATF. Wendt has been charged with 18 counts of making a false statement to the ATF and one count of illegal possession of a machine gun. Williams has been charged with three counts of making a false statement and aiding and abetting a false statement to the ATF.

If convicted, Wendt faces a maximum of ten years in prison and Williams faces a maximum of five years in prison.