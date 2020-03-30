ACLU of Iowa sues Gov. Reynolds for suspending surgical abortion services

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is facing a lawsuit after suspending abortion procedures in the state. It was part of a blanket order to halt all elective and non-emergency medical procedures.

The ACLU of Iowa along with Planned Parenthood filed the lawsuit Monday, claiming Reynolds is trying to advance her political agenda.

Reynolds said the move was not fueled by her own ideology, but a decision to giver health care workers the best shot at controlling the virus spread in the state.

“The decisions that I have made have been made in the vein of strategically use the PPE stockpile that we have. That has been an issue from the very beginning of this,” Reynolds said.

THE ACLU said that experts, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, say abortion is an essential, time-sensitive procedure that cannot be delayed.

The lawsuit asks the court to block the governor’s proclamation as it applies to abortions.

Reynold’s suspension of non-essential medical surgeries and procedures lasts until April 16.