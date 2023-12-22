A legal challenge to Iowa’s book ban law made it into a federal courtroom Friday.

The ACLU of Iowa appeared in court for a preliminary injunction hearing to block the law.

The ACLU is claiming that if the book ban law is enforced, it will violate the constitutional rights of students.

They were heard today at the United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa.

During a post-hearing news conference, lawyers for the ACLU claimed that no other book ban law in the nation was like Iowa’s, making it likely that more books get banned in school districts than actually need to be.

They also said that a decision on the injunction may come soon.

“The judge did indicate his intention to have an opinion and order out before January 1,” Nathan Maxwell of Lambda Legal said. “That is the enforcement date for the law and that is why this is so urgent for us to have the injunction in place before enforcement measures actually take place.”

SF 496 restricts the use of pronouns, requires parental approval for a child to use a name other than their birth name, and bans sexual content in books in school libraries.

The lawsuit asks that the law be deemed unconstitutional and permanently blocked.

The ACLU says if enforced, the law would violate the constitutional rights of students. Seven families have joined the suit.

Our Quad Cities News reached out to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds for a comment on today’s developments, but have not heard back yet.