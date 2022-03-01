DES MOINES, Iowa — Mercy College has had a year-long accelerated nursing program since 2018, and within the last couple of years, it continues to grow.

“Well, certainly our enrollment for the accelerated nursing program has been very robust. We started with our initial cohort of 45 students. And now we put about two to 300 students a year through our accelerated model,” said Mercy College President of Academic Affairs and Provost, Nancy Kertz.

A survey from the Iowa Board of Nursing found nearly 58% of hospitals say finding qualified nurses is challenging.

This program allows people who already have college credits to complete all nursing coursework in five terms.

Because this program is flexible and affordable, faculty say many students come from a different career path, looking to become a nurse later in life.

With this being the only accelerated option in the area, the college hopes many of their students are here to stay.

“Although we do have a large number of students from the Des Moines metro area that have gone through this program and choose to stay in Iowa, which is exactly what we hope for,” said Kertz.

While they are still needing approval, Mercy College said that due to the shortage they are looking to implement a Licensed Practical Nurse program starting fall 2023.