(KCAU) — The Affordable Care Act Health Insurance Open Enrollment deadline is fast approaching. The deadline is January 15.

If someone misses the open enrollment period, they may not be able to get coverage again until 2023.

Iowa Navigator is encouraging residents to enroll as soon as possible to take advantage of Marketplace coverage that they said, in most cases, is priced lower than it has been in several years.

The Marketplace is offered to anyone who is not eligible for insurance through Medicare, Medicaid, or employer-based insurance. Enrollment is up nationally at an all-time high with 13.6 million people getting health coverage. Changes from the American Rescue Plan are designed to make it easier for Iowans to get affordable coverage.

The number of consumers who are getting coverage for $10 or less per month after tax credits have nearly doubled. A release states that most high-income earners will also be able to qualify for the lower costs.

“Most people will be able to qualify for substantially lower costs this year if they get their insurance on the Marketplace,” said Jeremy Smith, program director for IA Navigator. “We are really urging people to look at the new plans and prices that are being released this year. In a lot of cases, the plans are more affordable than we have ever seen. Even if you have looked into insurance on the Marketplace in past years and were not very happy, you should definitely look into it again this year.”

Smith also said that getting help signing up is important, as many people are overwhelmed by the options or may not realize how to shop for affordable health coverage.

Consumers enrolling in a plan on HealthCare.gov are guaranteed to receive comprehensive coverage, with no pre-existing condition exclusions or markups. All plans cover essential benefits, including doctor and hospital visits, prescription drugs, mental health treatment, and maternity care. In addition, consumers receive free preventive care services, such as immunizations and health screenings. Testing and treatment of COVID-19 are considered essential health benefits and are covered by all HealthCare.gov plans.

Residents can reach IA Navigator by calling (515) 978-9570 or by going to their website here.