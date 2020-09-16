AARP Iowa releases survey of 50-plus voters ahead of election

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – When voting for a U.S. Senate candidate, Iowa voters age 50 and older say jobs and the economy are the most important issue, according to a new AARP poll.
84% of those contacted list those top issues, followed by 81% who cited social security as a top concern.
55% say they or someone in their household know someone who as contracted the coronavirus.
Additionally, the polling shows incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst leading Theresa Greenfield 50% to 46% among 50-plus voter.
In the Presidential race, the poll shows Pres. Donald Trump up by two points over former Vice Pres. Joe Biden 48% to 46%.
