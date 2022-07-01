Iowa (KCAU) — To help prevent drunk driving, AAA brought back a program that Iowans and Nebraskans can utilize as a backup plan.

According to a release from the AAA auto club group, the “Tow to Go” program is being reactivated for the Fourth of July weekend to keep impaired drivers off the road.

The program will be active starting at 6 p.m. on Friday and continue to operate through Tuesday at 6 a.m., and the release noted that it should be treated as a last resort.

“The weekend will be filled with fireworks and other festivities, but please don’t bring the party on the road with you,” said spokeswoman for the AAA Auto Club Group in Minnesota and Iowa Meredith Mitts, “The roads will already be extremely crowded this weekend, and adding alcohol just raises the risk of a deadly crash. As you lock in your party plans, be sure to also set up a safe ride. If those plans fall through, call Tow to Go and AAA can give you a lift.”

The AAA will dispatch a tow truck to transport an impaired individual and their vehicle to a safe location that is within a 10-mile radius of the pickup location. This program is free and has helped to remove 25,000 impaired drivers from the road. The AAA asks drivers to plan accordingly and only use the program as a backup plan.

The program will be available for AAA members and non-members, but appointments cannot be scheduled in advance. It’s intended to be a safety net, and AAA recommends assigning a designated sober driver before celebrating the holiday. Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions, and in some situations, AAA may need to make different arrangements to get an individual a ride home.

The release indicated that one-third of traffic crash fatalities in the U.S. involve drunk drivers. The release cited the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, stating that 28 people in the nation die in drunk driving crashes every day, amounting to one person every 52 minutes.

Tow to Go will be available in Iowa and Nebraska. Call 855-286-9246.