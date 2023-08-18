CLIVE, Iowa (WHO) — An arson investigation is underway after a fire destroyed a playground early Thursday morning.

The Clive Police Department, Fire Department, and Urbandale Fire Department responded to a report of an outside fire at around 1:51 a.m. at Stonegate Park. When emergency crews arrived they found the playground at the park fully engulfed in flames.

Stonegate playground before and after the fire. Photo courtesy of the city of Clive.

Police said the cause of the fire is suspicious and is being investigated as arson. The playground was determined to be a total loss and the cost to replace it is estimated at over $150,000.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Clive Police Sergeant Damon Herzog at (515)867-5017.