SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Court documents reveal what led up to a Roberts County animal abuse investigation. Authorities in northeast South Dakota have arrested 26-year-old Shania Loney twice in less than a year. Altogether, she faces 32 counts of animal neglect. Some of the details are disturbing.

Authorities found 24 animals in August of last year. Investigators say they were malnourished and timid. They may have been that way for a while.

According to court records, neighbors started documenting problems back in 2019.

They said Loney, never “scooped or cleaned out” the dogs’ kennels and you could “see the urine running off the platform.”

During the summer, neighbors said the animals didn’t get water during the day, only when she fed them in the early morning and late at night. This included days when it was more than 100 degrees out.

In the six-page document, neighbors also said the animals were so hungry that quote, “dogs would poop and the other dogs would get into a fight over who was getting to eat the poop.”

Those tips were just one of the things that led to a criminal investigation and Loney’s 2022 arrest.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

While she was out on bond, authorities returned to the home and reportedly found more cats and dogs that appeared to be neglected.

Earlier this week, Loney was released on bond. As a condition of that bond, she can not be in possession of any animals.