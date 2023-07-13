DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — This Sunday will mark one year since the national 988 crisis hotline started accepting calls in Iowa. In its first year, the hotline has hit incredible milestones.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Iowa reports the 988 hotline received 150% more calls this year from people seeking help.

NAMI Iowa also reports that 97% of the calls were able to be resolved without needing to deploy an in-person crisis response team or send law enforcement.

Peggy Huppert, the Executive Director of NAMI Iowa, said 988 may face funding challenges in the future.

“We’re also concerned about sustainable funding because there’s a significant cost attached with operating a 24/7 365 crisis line properly and right now it’s being funded mostly through federal temporary funds a lot of pandemic-related federal funding that’s through this fiscal year,” Huppert said.

To learn more about the 988 crisis hotline, visit the 988 website.