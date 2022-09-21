DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – A Redfield man died in a three-vehicle accident Tuesday that also injured a woman and child from Adel.

It happened just a few miles east of Redfield at the intersection of Old Highway 6 and I Avenue around 11:14 a.m., according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Arnold Whitney, 97, was southbound on I Avenue when he failed to yield while turning east onto Old Highway 6. Whitney’s minivan was struck from behind by an eastbound SUV driven by 76-year-old Jeffrey Lyon of Adel.

The impact pushed the minivan into the westbound lane of Old Highway 6, directly into the path of a westbound minivan driven by 34-year-old Savannah Corbett of Adel. The two minivans then collided.

Whitney was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Savannah Corbett and 11-year-old Olivia Corbett were transported to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. The extent of their injuries was not released.

No injuries for Lyon were reported.

The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.