$900,000 settlement reached in Iowa bullying case

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP/The Des Moines Register) — A suburban Des Moines school district and a former student have reached a $900,000 settlement with a student who suffered permanent brain damage after being attacked at school.

Audrey Vacek sued the Ankeny Community School District and another student after a 2016 attack. She alleged Mallory Schaubhut punched her in the face and slammed her head into a concrete wall.

The lawsuit said Schaubhut had verbally abused and threatened Vacek for a year before the attack.

The Des Moines Register reports a settlement reached in late April requires the school district to pay $880,000 and Schaubhut to pay $20,000 to Vacek.