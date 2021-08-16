9-year-old Iowa boy dies after going missing in water at state park

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A 9-year-old boy who went missing in the water at a state park in Iowa on Saturday and was later airlifted to a hospital for treatment has died, officials said.

According to a release, Steven Streets, 9, of Melbourne, Iowa has died after he went missing in the water at Rock Creek State Park in Kellogg, Iowa.

On August 14, dispatchers were notified at 5:30 p.m. that a 9-year-old boy was missing in the water in the beach area at Rock Creek State Park, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Bystanders located the boy about eight minutes later and began performing CPR. First responders arrived and continued to provide medical care. The boy was then flown by helicopter to a hospital in the Des Moines area for further medical attention.