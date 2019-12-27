9 suspected of double voting in Iowa during Nov. 2018 election

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The names of nine people who are suspected of voting twice in the November 2018 election have been given to Iowa county prosecutors.

A release from the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office said Paul Pate referred nine voters to county attorneys for voting twice in the 2018 general election.

The nine are suspected of voting in Iowa after voting in another state.

Of the nine instances of double voting, four happened in Polk County. There was also one instance each in Johnson, Mitchell, Sioux, Story and Warren counties.

“One fraudulent vote is too many. It nullifies a legally cast vote,” Pate said. “Iowans take the integrity of our elections very seriously and we will not stand for people trying to cheat the system.”

The release said that there were another 27 suspected instances of voters casting ballots in Iowa first and then voting in another state during the same election. That information was shared with the other states’ election commissioners.

The double-voting was found through the Electronic Registration Information Center, which shares data to improve voting accuracy and voter confidence.