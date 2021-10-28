8th grader goes on strike for climate at the Iowa State Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — On Wednesday, an eighth-grader from Johnston organized a demonstration at the Iowa State Capitol to combat climate change.

Lillian Hill, 13-years-old, organized the Capitol Climate Strike. Hill, along with other demonstrators, asked for state lawmakers to take a radical approach to legislation.

The teen believes her generation will be negatively affected by climate change. According to reports, by 2040, one and four children will be living in areas with extreme water shortages.

Hill would like Iowa legislators to consider the science behind climate change.

“Climate change is science, so that’s the first step we need to take but also understand that we are running out of time and the time to act is now,” said Hill.

“And youth have a very important role in vocalizing what they want to see happen at the legislation.”

Hill says to slow down the climate crisis. She advises people to be more aware of the products they consume. She also encourages people to write to their legislators about their concerns.

Hill says she hopes to organize a demonstration every month at the capitol.