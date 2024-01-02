DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) – Officials have released the name of a man who was found dead inside a rural Dallas County home that caught fire late Monday night.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 call came in at 9:42 p.m. about a fire at 20175 W Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames. A woman who lived at the home was outside and said she believed her husband was still inside. She was uninjured.

Firefighters found 80-year-old Dennis Felt deceased, inside the home. The State Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The DCSO said the cause of the fire appears to be accidental.

Fire crews from Granger, Woodward, Bouton, Adel, Minburn, Perry, Dallas Center, Madrid, Ankeny, Johnston-Grimes, Polk City, Clive, Urbandale, and Waukee assisted with the fire.

Dallas County EMS, Ankeny EMS, and Granger EMS provided medical support and the law enforcement agencies on the scene were Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Granger Police Department, and the State Fire Marshall.