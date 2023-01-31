CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCAU) — Thirty-seven school districts in Iowa, eight of which are in Siouxland, were picked to join an educational program that aims to provide students with real workplace experiences.
The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council announced in a Tuesday release that 37 school districts will either join or expand the STEM BEST (Business Engaging Students and Teacher) + HD (High Demand) Program. The program, which was launched in 2014, helps introduce students to businesses and career opportunities in the state while also gaining career skills.
Siouxland schools were part of the list, including Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Okoboji, and Sioux Central school districts.
Through the STEM BEST + HD Program, teachers and industry professionals work side by side to develop a work-based learning model that incorporates STEM subjects such as mathematics and science with experiential learning.
“The STEM Council is driven to connect schools and workplaces for the benefit of both youth and employers, and the STEM BEST + HD Program is a signature vehicle for that goal,” said Jeff Weld, executive director of the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council. “This latest expansion approaches a tipping point where career-linked learning is becoming the norm rather than the exception in preparing students for future Iowa careers.”
The STEM Council Executive Committee reviewed and approved 37 new or expanded partnerships supported by guidance, collaboration and financial investment of up to $40,000 each.
The 2023 STEM BEST + HD Program awardees are:
- Allamakee Community School District
- Anamosa Community School District
- Ankeny Community School District
- Boyden-Hull Community School District
- CAL Community School District
- Carroll Community School District
- Cedar Rapids Community School District
- Central DeWitt Community School District
- Central Lee Community School District
- Chariton Community School District
- College Community School District
- Coon Rapids-Bayard Community School District
- Creston Community School District
- Davenport Community School District
- Dubuque Community School District
- Earlham Community School District
- East Mills Community School District
- East Union Community School District
- Fort Dodge Community School District
- Griswold Community School District
- Harlan Community School District
- Holy Family System (Dubuque)
- MMCRU Community School District
- MOC-Floyd Valley Community School District
- Muscatine Community School District
- New London Community School District
- Ogden Community School District
- Okoboji Community School District
- Orient-Macksburg Community School District
- Osage Community School District
- Pella Community School District
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District
- Sioux Center Christian School
- Sioux Central Community School District
- Van Buren Community School District
- Waterloo Community School District
- Woodbine Community School District
To be considered for a STEM BEST + HD Program award, applicants were required to submit a comprehensive proposal that incorporates rigorous and relevant STEM curriculum, includes valuable partnerships with community businesses or organizations, aligns with STEM goals, addresses sustainability of the model program and evaluates the program’s effectiveness.
More information on the program can be found on their website.