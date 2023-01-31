CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCAU) — Thirty-seven school districts in Iowa, eight of which are in Siouxland, were picked to join an educational program that aims to provide students with real workplace experiences.

The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council announced in a Tuesday release that 37 school districts will either join or expand the STEM BEST (Business Engaging Students and Teacher) + HD (High Demand) Program. The program, which was launched in 2014, helps introduce students to businesses and career opportunities in the state while also gaining career skills.

Siouxland schools were part of the list, including Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Okoboji, and Sioux Central school districts.

Through the STEM BEST + HD Program, teachers and industry professionals work side by side to develop a work-based learning model that incorporates STEM subjects such as mathematics and science with experiential learning.

“The STEM Council is driven to connect schools and workplaces for the benefit of both youth and employers, and the STEM BEST + HD Program is a signature vehicle for that goal,” said Jeff Weld, executive director of the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council. “This latest expansion approaches a tipping point where career-linked learning is becoming the norm rather than the exception in preparing students for future Iowa careers.”

The STEM Council Executive Committee reviewed and approved 37 new or expanded partnerships supported by guidance, collaboration and financial investment of up to $40,000 each.

The 2023 STEM BEST + HD Program awardees are:

Allamakee Community School District

Anamosa Community School District

Ankeny Community School District

Boyden-Hull Community School District

CAL Community School District

Carroll Community School District

Cedar Rapids Community School District

Central DeWitt Community School District

Central Lee Community School District

Chariton Community School District

College Community School District

Coon Rapids-Bayard Community School District

Creston Community School District

Davenport Community School District

Dubuque Community School District

Earlham Community School District

East Mills Community School District

East Union Community School District

Fort Dodge Community School District

Griswold Community School District

Harlan Community School District

Holy Family System (Dubuque)

MMCRU Community School District

MOC-Floyd Valley Community School District

Muscatine Community School District

New London Community School District

Ogden Community School District

Okoboji Community School District

Orient-Macksburg Community School District

Osage Community School District

Pella Community School District

Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District

Sioux Center Christian School

Sioux Central Community School District

Van Buren Community School District

Waterloo Community School District

Woodbine Community School District

To be considered for a STEM BEST + HD Program award, applicants were required to submit a comprehensive proposal that incorporates rigorous and relevant STEM curriculum, includes valuable partnerships with community businesses or organizations, aligns with STEM goals, addresses sustainability of the model program and evaluates the program’s effectiveness.

More information on the program can be found on their website.