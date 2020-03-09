8 in Iowa test positive for COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Health said that eight people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Health is updating its numbers on its website daily Monday through Friday.

Three presumptive positive cases were located in Johnson County. Monday afternoon, officials in Pottawattamie County confirmed one case there.

In addition to the eight who tested positive, they have tested 51 total with 32 testing negative and 11 more that are pending.

The IDPH is also monitoring 67 people who are asymptomatic. They have already completed monitoring 40 others.

They also ask if anyone has returned to Iowa from mainland China or Iran to complete a survey found here.

The IDPH recommends people use everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of all respiratory viruses.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your mouth with your upper arm or tissue when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

They also recommend Iowa make plans for the potential of COVID-19.