77-year-old man fatally injured in ATV accident in northeast Iowa

NASHUA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 77-year-old man was fatally injured when an all-terrain vehicle rolled onto him in northeast Iowa. The accident happened Tuesday afternoon near Nashua.
The Iowa State Patrol says Larry Moine was igniting some grass fires on his property when he tried to ascend a steep embankment. The ATV didn’t make it and instead rolled atop him.
Authorities say he was pronounced dead later at Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City.
