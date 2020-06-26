7 deaths, 487 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 487 new cases of COVID-19 Friday morning, bringing the state’s total to 27,552.

Health officials reported 7 more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 701.

The state’s health department announced 223 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 17,137.

There are currently 9,714 active cases.

IDPH said that 282,010 people have been tested for the virus and 254,057 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in 11 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Below is the list of counties’ COVID-19 cases in the state, as reported by John Hopkins

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. June 26.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.