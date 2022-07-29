MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — A 65-year-old man was killed when his flatbed truck apparently ran over him in a field in rural Mahaska County on Friday.

The accident happened around 10:40 a.m. in the 3300 block of James Trail.

When authorities arrived, they found a family member administering CPR to 65-year-old Duane Davis. First responders took over but were unable to save Davis’ life.

According to the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office, Davis’ Dodge flatbed truck was loaded with a round bale of hay when the truck ran over him.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.