WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — The owners of a West Des Moines grocery store say a group of customers turned out to be a theft ring that almost got away with stealing their nightly deposit. It happened on Saturday at La Michocana – a Mexican grocery store in the Valley Junction neighborhood. Police and store owners say the group worked to occupy all the employees at the store, allowing one person to steal their cash from beneath their cash register.

After grabbing the deposit, the group quickly exited the store. Police were called and caught up to the group just north of St. Charles on I-35. The store reported that $70,000 had been stolen including cash, checks and other receipts. Police found the group of six alleged thieves with $1,138 in cash.

“Just a group of people just came through, so that is a bit of unusual, I thought it was odd because they ordered food and then they left, but I thought they were just gonna run some errands we had a before and then I come over here,” said Jesus Castro, a store employee working for his Dad, the store owner. “Someone came in and wanted to change a check, then I looked down and there’s no money.”

“Over the past weeks we’ve had a few people come in trying to sell AirPods and stuff like that people that we’ve never seen before so that was unusual,” Andres Castro, another employee working for his father. “I feel safe we just got to be more prepared for anything like that to ever happen again”

These six suspects are each charged with First Degree Theft, a felony:

Siad Stoican, 18

Ion Stefan, 34

Mario Stoican, 20

Versace Stoican, 20

Ana Marie Fetealie, 21

Salvatore Stoican, 22

All six suspects remain in the Polk County Jail on $25,000 cash-only bonds.