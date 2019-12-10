50 car crash on Highway I-80 between Des Moines and Altoona

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The snow caused a 50-car pile-up earlier Monday closing Highway I-80 between Des Moines and Altoona.

One person was seriously injured during the pile-up, which shut down the interstate while crews cleaned up.

A cold front brought windy conditions and heavy snow to central Iowa on Monday.

The crash involved several semi-trucks and passenger vehicles.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures were around 20 degrees in Des Moines around noon Monday.

“With the weather conditions and the snow as they came through, the road conditions deteriorate very rapidly. As the weather went through, we had a massive crash here along Interstate 80,” said Iowa State Patrol official.

The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) is reminding drivers to slow down and drive carefully during winter weather.