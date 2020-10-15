46th baby surrendered under Iowa safe haven law

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP/KCAU) — State officials say a baby was surrendered to state custody last month under Iowa safe haven law.

The Iowa Department of Human Services says a baby girl born Sept. 27 was the state’s 46th safe haven baby.

“The purpose of this law is to protect the lives of newborns who are in danger of abandonment,” said Janee Harvey, DHS Division Administrator of Adult, Children and Family Services. “We want to ensure Iowans know that Safe Haven is an available option if they cannot care for their newborn safely. We recognize that these decisions are often made in the midst of crisis and the protocols are built accordingly.”

The department declined to give details on where the baby was surrendered, citing privacy policies. Safe Haven prioritizes the health and physical safety of the infant(s), as well as the anonymity of the parent or authorized individual who relinquishes custody of the child.

Under the law, parents can give the state custody of babies who are 30 days or younger without concern of being prosecuted.

Parents or an authorized representative can leave infants at a hospital or other health care facility.

