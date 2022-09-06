HAMPTON, IOWA — A road remains closed north of the town of Hampton after dozens of Union Pacific train cars derailed on Labor Day, spilling asphalt into a creek.

The derailment was reported around 3:30 a.m. on Monday on a bridge a few miles north of town. Union Pacific says the train was carrying “mixed commodities” including asphalt that was dumped into a creek. No injuries were reported in the crash.

190th Street remains closed between Nettle and Olive Avenues as the spilled cars are cleaned up.