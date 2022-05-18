JASPER COUNTY, Iowa – Vandals have damaged 43 headstones at a cemetery in Jasper County and investigators are working to find those responsible.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted on May 14 around 8:30 p.m. about the damage that had been discovered at the Bethany Cemetery south of Sully. A deputy went out that night and met with the person who reported the vandalism.

Deputies returned the next day to meet with the cemetery’s Board of Trustees and determine the extent of the damage. The damage to the headstones has been estimated at $1,400.

(Courtesy: Jasper County Sheriff’s Office)

The damage has been determined to have happened between May 11 and May 14.

The investigation into the vandalism remains open and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about this case to call 641-792-5912.