Iowa (KCAU) — After being last seen in their front yard, a 4-year-old was found deceased in a neighboring pond.

According to a release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, a report of a missing child came in at 5:05 p.m. on Friday.

Officials were advised that the child was last seen at 3:45 p.m. in the front yard of his home.

The sheriff’s deputies and officials from other agencies responded to the call and helped as an “extensive search” was executed.

After searching the residence, curtilage, surrounding fields, ditches, and other structure. The search parties utilized UTVs, Sheriff’s Drone, Sheriff’s K9, and thermal imaging to find the child. The search was concluded when officials found the deceased child at 11:40 p.m.

The release stated that the investigation is ongoing and no foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation remains ongoing and an autopsy will be conducted by the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.