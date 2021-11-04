4 shot and injured at vigil for another teen shooting victim in Des Moines on Wednesday

DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) — Des Moines Police say that four people were injured by gunfire on Wednesday evening, including three teens, as they gathered to remember another teen who was shot and killed earlier this year.

It happened on Wednesday evening in the 1300 block of E. 15th Street. Police say a group was gathered to pay tribute to Elijah Brown-Townsend, who was accidentally killed while being handed a gun in March, when a fight broke out and gunfire was exchanged. Four people were hit: a 33-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl, and two boys ages 14 and 19. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

Des Moines Police have not made any arrests and continue to investigate. They say nearly 200 people were on scene when they arrived last night.