CLIVE, Iowa (WHO) – While the ticket that won the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot wasn’t sold in Iowa, there were still some tickets sold in the state that could net their owners some big bucks.

The winning numbers from Monday’s delayed drawing were: 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56 with the Powerball 10. The Power Play was 2.

The drawing was delayed because one of the lotteries that sell Powerball tickets needed extra time to complete the required security protocols. According to the Iowa Lottery, it completed its security checks prior to the originally scheduled drawing and had expected the drawing would proceed as normal.

The Iowa Lottery said four tickets in Iowa were one number away from claiming a share of the massive jackpot. They matched four of the first five numbers along with the Powerball to win $50,000. But two of the tickets had added the Power Play option, doubling their win to $100,000.

The $50,000 tickets were sold at Yesway in Grimes and Casey’s in Early.

The $100,000 tickets were sold at Walmart in Grinnell and Casey’s at 5505 Asbury Road in Dubuque.