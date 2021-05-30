3rd teen involved in Iowa train crash dies; Victims identified

CLARKE COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) – The Iowa State Patrol said a third teenager has died after being involved in a train crash.

The Patrol identified four teens involved in the crash. A report said Brooklynn Eggers, 14, of Murray, and Gavin Werner, 15, of Murray, died when the truck they were in tried to cross the tracks in front of an oncoming train.

Rylon Cook, 15, of Osceola, was the third passenger in the vehicle; he was flown to a Des Moines hospital. Cook passed away Saturday.

A 16-year-old from Murray was driving the truck and flown to a Des Moines hospital. He remains in serious condition.