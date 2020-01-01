350,000 Iowans have registered to vote in past five years

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Secretary of State, Paul Pate, announced on Monday that 350,000 Iowans have registered to vote in the last five years.

Iowa has broken several voter registration records since Secretary Pate took office on January 1, 2015, including setting the all-time high for active registered voters of 2,045,864 in January 2017.

“My goal has always been to make Iowa the top state in the nation for voter registration and participation. We’re consistently among the top 10 in both categories,” said Secretary Pate. “The reforms we instituted have made it easy to vote, but hard to cheat.”

Courtesy of Office of the Iowa Secretary of State

Since January 2016, more than 150,000 Iowans have registered to vote or updated their registration using Iowa’s online system.

A new law has allowed all 17-year-olds to register to vote in Iowa, and Secretary Pate’s push to encourage high schools to register eligible students, have resulted in around 5,000 new registrants.

Currently, there are more than two million active registered voters in Iowa, the most ever heading into a general election year.

For information on how Iowans can register to vote or update their information, go to VoterReadyIowa.org.