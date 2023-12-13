DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued 31 dogs and two cockatiels from a cramped, feces-filled Des Moines home.

According to the ARL, the floors had layers of dog feces all over the house as well as urine puddles where the floors had warped. All of the dogs, some as young as a week old, were suffering from fleas, scabbing, and significant hair loss, the ARL said.

One of the dogs rescued from Des Moines home. Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

Dog suffering from hair loss. Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

Dog and puppies rescued. Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

In 2019 the ARL performed a similar rescue at the same home. The ARL said they rescued 26 animals at that time and city officials intervened to help the homeowners, who were also living in a hoarding situation, fully clean the house. In the last four years the owner brought in more animals and the living conditions worsened to the point where the home has now been deemed uninhabitable, the ARL said.

Anyone who’d like to learn more about how to help the animals should visit the ARL’s website.