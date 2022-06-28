POCAHONTAS COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) – Thirty cats and kittens were rescued from filthy conditions in northwest Iowa last Friday after local officials called for help from a central Iowa rescue organization.

The Animal Rescue League (ARL) said it was asked to assist by local law enforcement in removing the animals from a home in Pocahontas County on June 24th. They had been left by their owner without any food or water.

The ARL said the home’s floors, stairs, and even some counters were covered in feces, urine, and trash. A layer of feces almost an inch thick was found in one closet area. The home was also without electricity and temperatures had been in the 80s and 90s.

The ARL team worked for hours in the dismal conditions to make sure all of the cats and kittens, some of who had been hiding, were located.

After the cats were brought back to the ARL in Des Moines they were examined by medical staff. Many were thin and had ear mites, ear infections, fleas, and skin infections. Two of the cats had litters of kittens only a few weeks old.

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League)

ARL officials said the cats wouldn’t have lasted much longer without food and water.

The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and we’ve reached out to them to learn whether any charges have been filed in the case.

If you would like to donate to the ARL for the care of the cats and kittens you can do so here.