3-year-old safe after man led officers on 3-county high-speed chase, Iowa State Patrol say

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A toddler is safe after a high-speed chase spanning three counties ended in the Des Moines metro early Monday.

The Iowa State Patrol says it took the driver of a vehicle into custody along 2nd Avenue just off Interstate 80-35 around 1:30 a.m. Investigators say a three-year-old child was a passenger in the vehicle.

The chase began in Hamilton County and at times speeds reached speeds of more than 100 miles-per-hour on I-35.

As of publishing, it’s unclear why the man was trying to get away from law enforcement.

Des Moines-affiliate WHO 13 reached out to Hamilton County authorities for more details, but officials have not yet responded.



