3 people killed in traffic crash in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police say three people died in a two-car collision in Davenport.

Investigators say the accident happened early Thursday when a vehicle drove through a stop sign and hit an SUV on a Davenport street.

Both vehicles went into a ditch and burst into flames.

The two people in the SUV and the driver of the car all died at the scene.

No names have been released and the investigation continues.

