3 new deaths, 269 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 269 new cases of COVID-19 Monday morning, bringing the state’s total to 28,699.

Health officials reported 3 more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 707.

The state’s health department announced 162 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 17,695.

Iowa has 10,297 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 299,986 people have been tested for the virus and 270,870 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in 11 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

Below is the list of counties’ COVID-19 cases in the state, as reported by John Hopkins.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. June 29.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.