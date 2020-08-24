3 men arrested in Pocahontas County after $18,000 of drugs, stolen property seized

LAURENS, Iowa (KCAU) – Three men were arrested on warrants and drug charges from an investigation into a report of stolen property in Pocahontas County.

According to a release, the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a burglary at 519 Lake Street in Laurens, Iowa. During the execution of the search warrant, evidence was observed, which led to a second search warrant being issued for drug-related items.

Items with an approximate value of $18,000 were seized during the search:

Several ounces of methamphetamine

Marijuana

Large amount of cash

Paraphernalia

Prescription medications

Stolen property

Hale Anton Seymour Hawley, 36, and Daniel Lee Mesiter, 36, both of Laurens, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, class B felony

Possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver, class D felony

Gatherings where drugs are used, class D felony

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of stolen property

Hawley and Mesiter were booked in the Pocahontas County Jail and are both held on a $30,000 bond.

Jason Bouska, 48, of Laurens was arrested for outstanding arrest warrants and turned over to Buena Vista County.

More charges are expected as the incident is currently under investigation.

The Laurens Police Department, Pocahontas Police Department, and the Pocahontas County Attorney’s Office assisted the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office.

