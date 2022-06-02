AMES, Iowa — Three people, including the alleged shooter, are dead following a shooting outside an Ames Church. It happened at the Cornerstone Church on US 30 in Ames shortly before 7:00 p.m. The Story County Sheriff’s Office tells WHO 13 that two women were killed by a shooter; the shooter is dead as well.

The church was hosting a Salt Company Kickoff event tonight for college-age individuals to worship together.

This is a developing situation. Stay with WHO 13 and who13.com for details as they come into the newsroom.