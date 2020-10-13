3 juveniles injured, one critically, in overnight shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – One juvenile is in critical condition and two others were injured after being shot early Tuesday morning in a Des Moines neighborhood.

According to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. in the 1700 block of 16th Street in the neighborhood of Mondamin Presidential.c

Three juvenile males were injured in the shooting — one critically. He is currently stable in the hospital. The other two juveniles suffered non-life threatening wounds.

Police say no one is in custody in connection with the shooting but there is no danger to the public.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

