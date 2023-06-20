DES MOINES, IOWA — Three Des Moines Police officers are out of the hospital and recovering after suffering stab and bite wounds while also being kicked and pepper-sprayed during an arrest on Sunday in Des Moines.

The officers were attempting to take 23-year-old Pierce Cruz into custody when he allegedly turned violent. Cruz reportedly took an officer’s pepper-spray canister and turned it on the officers. One officer suffered a stab wound, another was bitten.

“There were over five minutes of negotiations trying to talk this fella into surrendering into our custody. And he made the choice that he did not want to do that,” said Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. “And when the officers tried to take them into custody, he produced a knife and stabbed one of them and then just violently fight until we had enough people there to get him into custody.”

Parizek said that both the police officers and the suspect are lucky that no one received life-threatening injures.

“I mean, this is something that could have very easily and quickly turned into a deadly force situation. And the professionalism, the precision and the skill of our officers what prevented that,” said Parizek.

Des Moines Police did not know if the suspect was on any substances and said they probably will never know.

The officers injured in the arrest are:

Todd Roland

Vinnie Quang

Chase Sandy

All three were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries on Sunday and were released that evening.

Cruz remains in the Polk County Jail. He is being held on a $100,000. He is due in court again on June 29th.