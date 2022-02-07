DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) rescued cats suffering from severe burns on Friday.

The ARL Animal Services officers received a call about cats injured in a fire in a Des Moines area where individuals without housing had set up tents or resting spaces, according to the release from ARL.

The release stated ARL’s emergency care team was ready for the three injured cats, which had burns extending from their paws and legs to their faces and needed critical care. The team named the cat’s Cloud, Casper, and Cupid, and they had pieces of plastic melted into their fur and paws.

The release described the cat’s condition as their coats being singed, whiskers burned off and covered in soot. Cloud had the most severe burns and could barely open his eyes.

The team moved the cats to the Miracle Medical Ward, where they received pain medications, antibiotics, and an IV for fluids. They were given anesthesia to help the team evaluate the cat’s injuries and determine if they could be saved.

The team found that they had a good prognosis and began cleaning and treating their wounds. They remain under close watch, and their pain continues to be managed. ARL said the team is committed to their humane rehabilitation.

It is expected that they will need surgery in the coming days to remove dead tissue and their recovery is likely going to take months.

Donations can be made to the ARL’s Miracle Medical Fund to help the cats and other animals in ARL’s care.

According to the release, ARL continues to work with the Des Moines Police Department (DMPD) in the investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the DMPD at (515) 283-4811.