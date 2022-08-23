DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Now that the 2022 Iowa State Fair has finished up, a new $25 million project to renovate the livestock barns can begin.

The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation announced plans for the massive renovations Monday. The non-profit organization said the plans include a top to bottom approach. The Cattle, Horse, Sheep, and Swine barns are all slated to get new roofs, floors, lighting, restrooms, and offices.

“The Iowa State Fair has a legacy of high quality livestock and premier livestock shows. The historic barn renovations will give generations of Fairgoers the opportunity to continue the timeless tradition of showing livestock at the Iowa State Fair,” said Gary Slater, Iowa State Fair CEO and Fair Manager.

The Blue Ribbon Foundation said money for the project comes from a $5 million donation from the Richard O. Jacobson Foundation, $2 million from Iowa Select Farms and Jeff & Deb Hansen for the Swine barn updates, and $12 million from the state’s Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund.

Additional fundraising for the project is also being done.

While work on the project is expected to begin shortly, it will be completed over the next several years.