23 additional positive cases of coronavirus in Iowa, state total at 68

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 23 more positive cases of coronavirus, for a total of 68 positive cases in the state.

According to the IDPH, the 23 additional cases in Iowa are:

Allamakee County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Black Hawk County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 elderly (81 years or older)

Dubuque County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Fayette County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Johnson County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Polk County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Pottawattamie County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Story County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Washington County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

As of March 21, there have been 1,049 negative tests conducted at the State Hygenic Lab.

The state of Iowa will begin to announce the number of negative tests that have been conducted at outside labs.

As of Saturday afternoon, the counties in Iowa that have at least one positive case of COVID-19 are:

Johnson – 27

Polk – 10

Allamakee – 5

Dallas – 5

Black Hawk – 3

Linn – 3

Dubuque – 2

Muscatine – 2

Pottawattamie -2

Washington – 2

Winneshiek – 1

Fayette – 1

Carroll – 1

Story – 1

Harrison – 1

Adair – 1

Henry – 1

Governor Reynolds said that Iowans who have traveled recently for business or spring break vacations, whether internationally or domestically, should strongly consider self-isolating for 14 days, or two weeks.

The self-isolation will support Iowa’s ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and limit the introduction of the virus from other points of travel.

Iowa has implemented many provisions to emphasize social distancing and self-isolation after travel is another measure that people can take to slow down the spread of COVID-19 and avoid quickly overburdening the healthcare systems.

There is a public hotline for Iowans that have questions about COVID-19 that’s available 24/7 by calling 211 or 1-800-244-7431.