22 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, state total is 90

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified on Sunday that there are 22 additional positive cases of the coronavirus in Iowa, with the state total of 90 cases.

Including the cases announced in Woodbury and Sioux counties, the the IDPH said the other 20 cases in the state are:

Cerro Gordo County, 2 adults (18-40 years)

Dallas County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Dubuque County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Harrison County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged (41-60 years), 2 older (61-80 years)

Kossuth County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Linn County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Poweshiek County, 1 elderly adult (81 years or older)

Scott County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Washington County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

There’s been 1,215 negative tests that have been conducted at the State Hygienic Lab as of March 22.

Iowa will begin to announce the number of negative tests that have been conducted at the outside labs.

Governor Reynolds said that Iowans who have traveled recently for business or spring break vacations, whether internationally or domestically, should strongly consider self-isolating for 14 days, or two weeks.

The self-isolation will support Iowa’s ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and limit the introduction of the virus from other points of travel.

Iowa has implemented many provisions to emphasize social distancing and self-isolation after travel is another measure that people can take to slow down the spread of COVID-19 and avoid quickly overburdening the healthcare systems.

There is a public hotline for Iowans that have questions about COVID-19 that’s available 24/7 by calling 211 or 1-800-244-7431.