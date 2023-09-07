AMES, Iowa (KCAU) — Among the attendees at the Cyhawks game on Saturday will be several Presidential candidates.

Former president Donald Trump is making a return trip to Ames for the Iowa State game. This is his first visit back since 2015.

Florida governor Ron Desantis announced on Thursday that he’ll be attending the Cyhawk game as well. The 4th Congressional District Republicans will be hosting a tailgate in Story County ahead of the Cyhawk game where several more presidential candidates are set to attend.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy also plan to be in Ames on Saturday.

Ramaswamy has 4 planned stops including Okoboji, Orange City, and Carroll. Meanwhile, Hutchinson will be in Council Bluffs and Treynor for the day.