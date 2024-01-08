DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Monday is the start of the 2024 legislative session in Iowa.

Iowa Republicans hold 64 of the 100 seats in the Iowa House and a super majority in the Iowa Senate, along with control of the governor’s office.

With the start of the session, lawmakers are expected to hit the ground running with a bill on education.

Speaker of the House Pat Grassley told WHO 13 News that he expects the governor to have an education bill at the beginning of the session that looks to bump up pay for public school teachers in the state.

Education is just one of the Iowa Republican’s priorities this legislative session. Other priorities include legislation on crime, taxes, and government agencies.

Democrats hold a minority in both the Senate and House. They plan to focus on defending public education, reproductive freedom, legalizing marijuana, and lowering costs for Iowa families.