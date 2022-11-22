ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Tulip Queen received her crown on Monday and will reign over the 82nd annual Tulip Festival from May 18 through 20, 2023.

According to a release from the Orange City Tulip Festival, Amanda Hulstein has been named the 2023 Tulip Festival Queen and she is joined on the Tulip Court by Kately Huizenga, Elizabeth King, Nevaeh Sampson, and Kinzie Van Kekerix.

The release stated that Hulstein and her court will be ambassadors for the Orange City Tulip Festival as they travel in the spring, as well as making several public appearances.

Hulstein was crowned during the Queen’s Tea where the tulip court took part in introductions, question segments, and presentations that were the foundation of selecting the next Queen.