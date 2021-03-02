2-year-old critically injured after Des Moines home hit by volley of gunfire

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Des Moines Police have detained five people in connection with a late-night shooting that critically injured a two-year-old child — and they say the shooting was not random.

Police were called to the area of 13th Street and Jefferson around 10:48 p.m. Monday on a report of gunfire, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek.

While officers were responding another call came in from a home in the 1300 block of Jefferson that a child had been shot. First responders arrived and located a child suffering from gunshot injury, who was transported to Blank Children’s Hospital. The child remains in critical condition.

Police said they found evidence that more than a dozen shots were fired into the home where the child was hit by gunfire. They said the shooting was not random and the home was targeted.

Around 12:38 a.m. Tuesday a crashed vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting was located on I-80 in Dallas County by Iowa State Patrol troopers. Des Moines police officers responded to the scene as part of the investigation.

Police said five people have been detained and two firearms have been recovered. No names have been released at this time but the investigation continues.

According to police, there is no ongoing danger to the public from this incident.