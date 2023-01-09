DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Authorities are searching for two women whom they believe were witnesses to a shooting Monday morning at a Des Moines hotel. The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. at the Baymont Inn on NE 14th Street.

A Polk County Deputy was parked across the street from the hotel when he heard gunshots. The deputy was able to spot a suspect running from the scene and chased after him. Nathaniel Ray Hoffman was arrested and charged with attempted murder and willful injury.

The victim of the shooting suffered non-life threatening wounds. That person’s name isn’t being released.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify and locate two women whom they believe witnessed the shooting. Authorities released pictures of the women taken from a security camera. If you can identify either of the women you are asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.